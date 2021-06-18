State violating its own G.O. on selling lands: Cong.

Hyderabad

18 June 2021 21:44 IST

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar has refuted the allegations made by Ministers T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao that the Congress had sold thousands of acres of the land during its rule, and claimed that Congress had brought G.O. 571 to reclaim 88,000 acres of land allotted to companies like Vanpic and Brahimini steels.

He said that N. Kiran Kumar Reddy government in the united Andhra Pradesh issued GO 571 on May 15, 2012 to reclaim the lands. In fact, the TRS had protested at the HMDA against selling the lands in 2012 and how come it wants to sell the same lands now by violating the Principle of Public Trust Doctrine, he questioned.

He said the TRS government had adopted GO 571 issued in 2012 to issue a new GO 61 on May 15, 2015 on the land allotment policy. “But the very same government is violating the guidelines mentioned in the GO. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was in a clandestine agreement with his counterpart in Andhra Pradesh Y S Janganmohan Reddy is not taking any action with regard to reclaiming the lands allotted to the companies allegedly belonging to those close to YS Jagan,” he alleged.

Mr. Sravan said government cannot sell lands consulting a few IAS officers and recalled that KCR himself as a leader of the TRS party submitted a draft to Kiran Kumar Reddy’s government opposing the selling of the land by the HMDA.