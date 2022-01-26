State should emerge leader in quality education: Governor

HYDERABAD

26 January 2022 19:05 IST

Dr. Tamilisai unfurls the tricolor at Raj Bhavan on Republic Day

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has underlined the need for the State to emerge a leader in quality education and consolidate its position as the innovation hub through constant efforts by promoting innovation eco-system.

The State should take the lead in contributing to the realization of self-reliant India, she said. The Governor was speaking after unfurling the national flag at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

She said Hyderabad was fast emerging a hub for pharmaceuticals, medicine and information technology and was witnessing establishment of offices by several global corporate organisations. At the same time, there was bountiful crop production in the State with Telangana emerging rice bowl of the country in recent past.

“I salute the farmers for their toil. Despite pandemic conditions, they have produced a bumper harvest thus ensuring food security to millions of people,” she said. Dr. Tamilisai elaborated on the achievements made by the country towards its march to become self-reliant. The development, production and free distribution of our indigenous COVID vaccine were a true testimony to the country’s spirit of self-reliance.

The country had supplied indigenously produced vaccines to more than 150 countries and thanks to the efforts of scientists and pharmacy specialists, India was now called a “pharmacy of the world” and as the “vaccine capital of the world”. A record number of 160 crore vaccine doses were administered in the country and it was marching forward to achieve 200 crore vaccine mark in the months to come.

The Governor acknowledged the services of the scientists, doctors, paramedical staff, nurses and other frontline warriors in helping the country implement the world’s largest vaccination drive in a seamless manner. Dr. Tamilisai greeted the frontline workers gathered on the premises in recognition of their services.

She said the Republic Day assumed greater importance this year as the country was celebrating 75 years of its Independence as Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. The Republic Day signified the supremacy of the Constitution and highlighted that the ultimate power rested with people. The Constitution, considered the most comprehensive and one of the best in the world, was proving to be time tested and had successfully shaped the world’s largest and vibrant democracy. “It is high time that we all contribute our bit in shaping our country as self-reliant in our respective fields,” she said.

The Governor said the country was emerging strong and secure by constantly modernizing and strengthening its defence systems with new technologies. Getting stronger day by day, the country was successfully facing numerous challenges internally and at its borders. “We are also on a firm path to emerge Atma Nirbhar in our major defence requirements,” she averred adding the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured that the country was now considered one of the important global powers and was enjoying a pride place of its own among the comity of nations.

She stressed the need for strengthening the country’s efforts to emerge self-reliant through quality education, innovation, research and development and entrepreneurship. Despite repeated pandemic waves due to new variants and their impact on different sectors, the country through its sheer power of resilience bounced back and was witnessing faster economic growth.

“We must ensure that the fruits of development reached all the sections of the people. We need to make constant efforts to create equal opportunities and accessible conditions with a special focus on the under privileged sections,” she said.