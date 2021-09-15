Stanely Engg College secures more than 500 placements

Hyderabad

15 September 2021 20:25 IST

Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women has secured 561 placements this year so far with the highest pay package of ₹14.50 lakh offered to seven students.

A statement from the college said that the companies that offered placements include Morgan Stanley, IBM, Dell, ADP, Byju’s, Cognizant, Accenture, Cap Gemini, HCL, Amazon, SAP, Flipkart among others. The campus drive is still on, said the college secretary Krishna Rao. He said the college is accredited by the NBA and has NAAC “A” category. The UGC has accorded Autonomous status to it.

