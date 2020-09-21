Staffing firm BigLeap to hire 6,000 by next year

21 September 2020 23:50 IST

New facility in city established with ₹2.5 crore

HR staffing, payroll, recruitment firm BigLeap Technologies & Solutions plans to hire 6,000 people by 2021, thus taking the number of employees on its outsourcing rolls to 10,000.

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm that has operations in 22 States and many major cities, including Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi NCR and Mumbai, said this announcing the opening of a new office here. The facility, established with an investment of ₹2.5 crore, was inaugurated recently by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“In such challenging times, it is encouraging to know BigLeap is expanding and growing. Outsourcing not only optimises organisational growth, but also creates job opportunity to a better career, better life for many aspirants in these difficult times plus complements the economic growth of the State,” Mr. Ranjan said.

For meeting its staffing growth target, the company aims to tap professionals as well as fresh graduates from universities and colleges. BigLeap manages HR for clients across various industries, from manufacturing, telecom infrastructure, retail to the financial sector. Over 60% of the clients are from the start-up space, a release said.

Co-founder and Director of BigLeap Vinay Kotra said, “expansion has become eminent with an increasing demand for our staffing services. Our commitment to expanding staffing services comes amid the COVID-19 creating tremendous stress in employability and employee optimisation for our clients.”

The company’s clients include Flipkart, Myntra, Ola, ITC Infotech, New Holland Tractors, KreditBee, Rapido, Bounce, PVR Cinemas and Café Coffee Day.

On the revenues, Mr.Kotra said “we have been growing at 65% YoY and in the next 2 years, we aim to double our current turnover of ₹100 crore.”