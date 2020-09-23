Speed up decision on alternative to Gough Road, GHMC urged

HYDERABAD

Issue has been delayed for the last six years

Local defence authorities, on Wednesday, urged the GHMC to expedite the process of finding an alternative road to Gough Road by the next meeting scheduled to be held this week-end.

An official press release from the defence ministry claimed that the issue has been delayed for the last six years despite the High Court directing the State government to finalise an alternative road for the benefit of the commuting public especially those living in the north and north-eastern parts of the city.

Defence authorities have carried out meetings with the GHMC commissioner and requested the government to freeze the requirements of defence land, so that the case can be suitably considered by the Ministry of Defence.

“The requirements conveyed by GHMC officials have been varying over a period of time leading to defence authorities’ inability to consider the case. Lack of urgency on the part of the GHMC officials to implement the directions of the HC has led to continuous suffering of residents by way of denying the use of alternative roads,” the release said.

A joint survey with revenue authorities for finalising the land requirements has now been completed at the behest of defence authorities, who have been pursuing the State government to finalise the requirements of defence land and forward the proposal to Ministry of Defence, it added.