Space for EV charging stations in TSIIC facilities sought

November 17, 2022

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) chairman Y. Sathish Reddy said Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has responded positively to an appeal by the Corporation for space in land parcels belonging to TSIIC, IT sector, T-Hub and T Works for establishing electric vehicle charging stations.

Mr. Reddy said this after he submitted a formal request in this regard to the Minister. As many as 28 locations of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) in Hyderabad are suitable for setting up charging stations. On allotment of the land, TSREDCO will set up DC fast charging centres at the earliest. The facilities will help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles thereby increasing e-mobility in the State, he said.

The Minister, who responded positively as well as assured support, said the State government is according priority to environment protection. Special measures are already being taken to increase the use of electric vehicles. A release from Mr.Rao’s office on the meeting said Telangana government is committed to promote EVs towards reining in pollution and encouraging sustainable commute.

A total of 292 EV charging centres have been set up in Hyderabad with the cooperation of the State government and efforts were underway to establish more such in airports, railway stations, metro stations, municipal parking lots, bus depots, markets, shopping malls, petrol stations and in tourist areas. TSREDCO has identified 1,301 locations across the State for such facilities, Mr. Reddy said.

As a measure to create awareness of EVs, Telangana government is playing host to the first Formula E race in the country. It has made all arrangements for the event, to be held in February, Mr.Reddy said.

