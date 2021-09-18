South Central Railways to provide training at workshops

HYDERABAD

Training for the first batch of selected candidates is scheduled to be started on September 20

South Central Railways (SCR) would be imparting entry level training program at Carriage Workshop, Lallaguda in Secunderabad, at Wagon Workshop, Rayanapadu near Vijayawada, and Carriage Repair Shop, Tirupati, to give free training to youth in fitter, machinist, electrician and welding to make them industry-ready.

It is part of the ‘Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana’ launched by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from the Rail Bhavan in the presence of chairman of Railway Board Sunil Sharma through virtual conference on Friday. This program comes under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) where youth would get trained through 75 institutes spread across the Indian Railways.

Training spread 100 hours and for two weeks would have a mix of both theory as well as practical component to make the trainees skill-ready on completion of their module. SCR had issued a notification inviting candidates to enrol in the programme with eligibility criteria being 10th standard pass and between 18-35 years of age.

