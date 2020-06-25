Sircilla witnesses a turnaround

K.M. Dayashankar

25 June 2020 23:12 IST

Textile town, once notorious for weavers’ suicides, is now the most happening place in Telangana State

Once a barren upland town which attained the dubious distinction of highest number of suicides by powerloom weavers, Sircilla, also called as ‘Sholapur of Telangana’, is on a transition mode since the last six years.

Now, this textile town is the most happening place in the State undergoing complete transformation on all aspects. Since the formation of Telangana State in 2014, Sircilla has made rapid strides in development and other aspects such as beautification of the town with widening of roads, traffic islands with water fountains, central medians on roads with greenery, by-pass roads and ring roads, and construction of parks, among others.

After its upgradation as district headquarters of the newly carved Rajanna-Sircilla district, there are no limits for the growth of the town. Besides, after filling up of Mid Manair Dam (MMD) with Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project waters, the backwaters of the reservoir touched Sircilla adding new beauty to the town.

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao, who also represents Sircilla Assembly constituency, accorded top priority for beautification of the town. He provided round-the-year employment to powerloom weavers by providing bulk orders for weaving school uniforms, Bathukamma sarees, Ramzan gift etc. Simultaneously, he had transformed the Kargil lake and Kothacheruvu building tourist spots such as mini-tank bunds with all amenities for children including trackless train and Bungee jumping court, among others.

The town has a swimming pool, gyms, eight parks, beautiful bus bays, modern rythu bazaar with an ethnic look, Bathukamma ghat along with musical fountain, ultramodern crematorium, modern AC library building, night shelters, Cinare Auditorium, community halls and many more. A state-of-the-art integrated Collectorate building is also coming up on the outskirts. The only town in the State to have faecal sludge treatment plant as part of ODF -plus.

Sircilla Municipal Commissioner Veldandi Sammaiah said that Sircilla Municipality had grown on a par with any municipal corporation in the State under the guidance of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. Taraka Rama Rao. He said that they would tentatively inaugurate model rythu bazaar, Kothacheruvu and other developmental works by this month-end.