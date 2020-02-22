Show fire NOC or vacate buildings, 78 colleges told

Hyderabad

22 February 2020 23:49 IST

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has warned 78 colleges to submit no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Department of Fire or vacate the existing buildings by next year.

At a meeting held with private college managements here, BIE Secretary Omer Jaleel said a report has to be presented to the High Court on the issue before February 25 and stringent action would be taken against the colleges that do not comply with the regulations.

He said the 78 colleges have not submitted proof of fire safety clearance and had promised to shift to new buildings this year. However, they have not done it so far. He said production of fire NOC is must for grant of affiliation to colleges.

Advertising

Advertising

Special Chief Secretary-Education Chitra Ramachandran asked the colleges to cooperate with the government in implementing the court orders. Representatives of the college managements promised to follow instructions of the BIE and the court but have sought more time since the exam season is inching closer. Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal was also present.