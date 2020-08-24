Shear wall technology in 2BHK project

HYDERABAD

24 August 2020 21:50 IST

First time being used in government sector, says GHMC

The double bedroom housing project by GHMC at Rampally village, Keesara Mandal is built with shear wall technology, using imported tunnel form work. The technology enables completion of the project in short time when compared to the present method in use, a statement from GHMC informed.

A total of 6,240 double bedroom housing units are under construction in 41 acres of land at the location. Tunnel form work facilitates simultaneous laying of concrete walls and slab, enabling completion of one floor within 36 to 48 hours. A tower of stilt plus 10 floors may be completed in a month, the statement said.

The structure will be robust in nature with strength to tolerate seismic activity. This kind of technology is being adopted for the first time in government sector, it said. Use of cellular light weight concrete blocks will ensure the advantage of lighter weight, high thermal insulation, fire protection, sound insulation, and low water absorption besides affordability, the note said.

