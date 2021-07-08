‘Sharmila is here to fulfil incomplete goals of YSR’

HYDERABAD

08 July 2021 23:35 IST

My children don’t amass wealth, says Vijayamma

Widow of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Vijayamma, has stated that her two children, now representing two States, have one common virtue of commitment and resolve to stand-by the given word.

Speaking at the launch of Y.S. Sharmila’s new political party, YSR Telangana Party, here on Thursday, she said people have showered lots of love and affection on her two children “Jaganbabu and Sharmilamma” and Ms. Sharmila is in Telangana now to fulfil the incomplete goals of YSR in Telangana as he always dreamt of transforming Telangana into a prosperous land. “Although my two children are representing two States now with separate interests, they are committed to work for the cause taken up,” Ms. Vijayamma said adding that both the ruling and opposition parties in Telangana had changed their strategy with the entry of Ms. Sharmila.

Stating that YSR was an example of a true leader, she said there would be no death of such leaders who worked for people’s life/living as they live in their hearts for ever.

Advertising

Advertising

She alleged that Congress had thrown her family onto the road by implicating them in false cases immediately after YSR’s death because of whom Congress is alive and kicking -- at least in Telangana now.

There is no scope for doubts over Ms. Sharmila’s commitment to Telangana as she had been there all through. “Both my children don’t exploit people and amass wealth. The only thing they know is of sharing what they have with the people,” she said.