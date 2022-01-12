Severed head in Nalgonda: ‘man’ identified

HYDERABAD:

The Devarakonda division police preliminarily identified the victim whose severed head was placed at an idol’s feet on the Hyderabad-Nagarjunasagar highway in Chintapally police limits on Monday.

The identification was based on family statements and old photographs of the victim. A full verification by finding the decapitated body and through DNA evidence is yet to be done.

Police sources said family of one village leader Shankar Naik from Shunyapahad of Palakeedu mandal in Suryapet, following social media circulation of news, claimed the identity of the severed head as of its son, 30-year-old Jahender Naik.

It was also said that Naik had been suffering from mental illnesses for the past five years and had not been at Shunyapahad.

“He was not cared for by family members as Naik was not stable. He was aggressive, attacked people and shops in the village and hence he was mostly seen as nuisance. He was at mental institutions, lived on the streets and on temple premises,” a police officer said.

While achieving scientific confirmation through DNA profiling would take time, police believe family stated identification marks such as moles and tattoos on the victim’s body would help the situation.

Meanwhile, several teams are also on the job to find the decapitated body, and exploring various motives to the crime, including human sacrifice at a remote place.