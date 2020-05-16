Several trees uprooted as heavy rain lashes Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

16 May 2020 23:37 IST

In Mahabubnagar district, couple are killed as steel structure falls on them

Sudden gusts of stormy rain and winds resulted in massive destruction of greenery in a few areas of the city on Saturday.

The rain, which began around 2 p.m. in Khairatabad and Banjara Hills areas, was accompanied by strong winds, and soon spread to several areas of the city.

Poor visibility

Scores of trees were uprooted in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills areas, while branches falling on the roads too caused obstruction to vehicles. Several motorists complained of poor visibility.

Advertising

Advertising

Those travelling along Road Number 3 in Banjara Hills said that they could barely see a few metres ahead. Several drivers turned on their headlights and hazard lights even as they navigated water-logged roads.

"I was travelling from Balanagar to Banjara Hills. For the first time, I was afraid while driving. There was such low visibility and I thought of stopping but was afraid that a tree would fall on my car," said Ravikanth Reddy, an entrepreneur and founder of Food and Travel Club.

Trees were uprooted on Banjara Hills Road Number 5 and blocked the carriageway. Several who wanted to reach homes had to take alternative routes.

Trees were uprooted near the Banjara Hills police station on Road Number 3. While large cars turned around, small ones were seen navigating under collapsed branches.

Several two-wheelers were seen half-submerged along Banjara Hills Road Number 1 near the Jalagam Vengal Rao Park.

Tree fall instances were reported also from Minister Road and Bahadurpura areas, officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said.

Instant death

At Mannanur village of Mahabubnagar district, unseasonal rains accompanied by gale claimed the lives of a couple. The victims, Donka Krishna (42) and his wife Donka Pushpa (38), along with other villages went near the under-construction toll gate on Jedcheral-Kalwakurthy highway to dry their paddy harvest. “When rain lashed, everyone was busy covering their harvest and suddenly due to gale, the steel structure of the toll gate collapsed on the couple. While others were taking shelter under the structure, the couple were outside of it,” Midjil SI V Ravi said.

He said the incident took place around 3 p.m. and death was instant for both. The couple are survived by two daughters. A case was registered against the contractor.