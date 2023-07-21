Several colonies flooded due to heavy rains in Hyderabad

July 21, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Heavy rain in Hyderabad, on July 20, has left several areas stranded in flood water in localities such as Nagole, Rajendranagar and Qutbullahpur.

The damage is more in colonies closer to water bodies, due to either lakes overflowing or insufficiency of the surplus canals. GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, together with senior officials inspected the IDL Lake which has flooded low lying areas in Moosapet.

Officials explained that sluice gates were opened as a precautionary measure, yet two days of continuous rain has increased the water levels in the lake, and due to encroachments on the surplus canal, the flood water escaped and inundated the colonies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rose then inspected the Suraram Lake in the Gajularamaram area, surplus flows from which flooded colonies such as Balaji Enclave and Vokshith Enclave.

Madina Colony in Rajendra Nagar, and Mamata Colony in Nagole area some other areas flooded under the impact of heavy rains on Thursday. Several colonies outside GHMC under the limits of Nizampet Municipal Corporation too were flooded due to incessant rain.

Government Unani Hospital in Charminar area reportedly started leaking from the roof due to which patients had to be either discharged or shifted to safer locations.

Up to 8.30 a.m. on Friday, the highest of almost 12 centimetres of rainfall was recorded at Miyapur and Hafeezpet, followed by East Anandbagh at Malkajgiri at 11.5 centimetres. A large part of the city received around 6 to 10 centimetres of rain, as recorded by the automatic weather stations installed across various locations.

Officials are keeping close watch on the levels of Hussain Sagar lake and the twin reservoirs at Gandipet and monitoring the influx quantities. A total 5800 cusecs of flood water is being discharged from the Hussain Sagar Lake as recorded at about 11 a.m.

While the inflows have been around 1100-1200 cusecs into the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs, full tank level is yet to be reached for any outflows, a statement from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT