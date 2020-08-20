Seven held in history-sheeter’s murder

Hyderabad

20 August 2020 22:33 IST

Accused had a grudge against the victim, say police

In a joint operation, the sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) along with Rein Bazar police apprehended seven people in connection with the murder of 32-year-old history-sheeter Syed Ayaz alias Kanda Ayaz.

Syed Ayaz was stabbed to death by his rivals at a tea shop in the area on Saturday night.

The accused are Ahmed Hussain (26) from Purani Haveli, Mohammed Mashiuddin (23) of Azampura Chaman, Mohammed Salman Khan (30) of Chandrayangutta, Mohammed Ilyas (26), Mohammed Ibrahim Khan (25), both from Bhavaninagar, Mohammed Aslam Khan (23) of Talabkatta and Mohammed Imran Khan (26) from Errakunta.

On Saturday night, when Syed Ayaz was playing mobile game, the accused, who came on bikes, attacked him with sharp weapons. Due to injuries on his neck, chest and other parts of the body, he died on the spot, Additional DCP (Task Force) Chakravarthy Gummi said.

The accused — Ahmed Hussain, Masiuddin and Salman — had previous enmity with Syed Ayaz, following which they hatched a plan to eliminate the former, he said. “As per their plan, they reached the tea shop and killed Syed Ayaz,” Mr. Gummi said.

Acting on credible information, South Zone team led by inspector S. Raghavendra, apprehended the accused and they were handed over to Rein Bazar police for further investigation.