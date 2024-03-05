ADVERTISEMENT

Sepoy athlete killed in a road accident in Narsingi 

March 05, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

An army jawan was killed in a road accident in Narsingi on Monday. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old B. Kunal, a sepoy athlete working at the Artillery Centre Golconda. 

Kunal was visiting the State Bank of India branch at Narsingi when an over speeding ready mix vehicle dashed into him, killing him on the spot. The accident happened in the afternoon between 1-2 pm, the official informed. The body was immediately shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

Narsingi police arrested the driver of the ready mix vehicle. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 304 part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

