‘Selling lands is KCR’s administrative bankruptcy’

Hyderabad

11 June 2021 22:49 IST

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has objected to the government’s decision to sell lands to mop up revenues and said this reflects Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s administrative bankruptcy.

Mr. Bhatti said government’s responsibility was to save lands for future use and utilise them for public purpose and not sell them to make money. He criticised the Chief Minister for deciding to sell 33,000 acres with 1,000 acres in each district. KCR was trying to cover up his financial mismanagement to the tune of thousands of crores by selling government lands, he alleged.

Mr. Bhatti said Congress governments since Independence had been safeguarding the lands and created public wealth by improving infrastructure rather than selling them to private parties. Lands were always used for public purposes but not to make money by the previous Congress governments.

The CLP leader alleged that after exhausting all the public money and mismanaging the economy through irrational redesigning of irrigation projects the KCR government was now depending on selling the lands. “We created Telangana with ₹15,000-crore surplus budget and KCR in the last seven years has made Telangana debt-ridden state raising loans of ₹4 lakh crore.”

It was unfortunate that CM had expressed his inability to save the lands and this was nothing but an excuse to loot the state.