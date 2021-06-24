Seethakka condoles death of Maoist leader

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

24 June 2021 22:13 IST

Congress MLA from Mulugu Seethakka on Thursday consoled the family members of the CPI (Maoist) Telangana State committee secretary Haribhushan, who reportedly died of COVID-19-induced cardiac arrest in Chhattisgarh on June 21, at his native village Madagudem in Mulugu district.

According to sources, Ms Seethakka, who is also the general secretary of the All-India Mahila Congress, expressed her condolences to the bereaved family of Haribhushan.

