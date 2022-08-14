Second flood warning remains in effect for Bhadrachalam Agency

ADVERTISEMENT

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Bhadrachalam Agency on Sunday as the rains continued intermittently and the road link to dozens of interior villages in Dummugudem and Charla mandals remained cut off for the fifth consecutive day.

The TSRTC bus services remained hit in Bhadrachalam Agency as the swollen Godavari snapped the road link between Bhadrachalam and Charla as the floodwaters submerged a portion of the road at Turubaka and Gangolu villages in Dummugudem mandal, sources said.

Floodwater surrounded the two bedroom (2BHK) colony at Gangolu, compounding the woes of the local villagers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The villagers of Sunnambatti and other riverside villages continued to face grim situation with the floodwater entering into the peripheral areas of the villages located along the banks of the Godavari in the Agency mandal.

The second flood warning remained in effect for Bhadrachalam division with the Godavari continued to hover above 50 feet, just three feet less than the danger mark (third flood warning level), at the temple town.

At Kaleshwaram

In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, the floodwaters in the swollen Godavari reportedly flowed close to the pushkar ghats at Kaleshwaram in Mahadevpur mandal following heavy inflows into the river from its catchment areas.

The footfall at the ancient Sri Kaleshwara Sri Mukteshwara Swamy temple in Kaleshwaram saw a fall on Sunday due to inclement weather conditions.

At the Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage, both the inflow and outflow was recorded at 7.09 lakh cusecs on Sunday evening. All the 85 crest gates of the barrage were kept open in free flow condition.