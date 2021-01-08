SCR to run more festival specials this month

HYDERABAD

08 January 2021 00:05 IST

South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to run more festival specials this month to cater to the needs of passengers. These trains will run towards Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Chennai, Trivandrum, Kollam, Bhubaneswar, Howrah, Mumbai, New Delhi, Guwahati, Danapur, Jaipur, Nagpur, Nanded, Parbhani, Aurangabad and Sirpur Kagaznagar.

These trains are fully reserved and no passenger should come to stations without a confirmed ticket. Adequate reservation counters are being operated at all the important stations. Wearing of proper mask is essential to travel and maintaining social distancing at stations and trains is advised.

People having symptoms such as high temperature, cough and cold are advised to desist from travelling and COVID positive persons are not allowed inside the railway area or to board a train. Boarding a train after having been denied to undertake travel by the health check-up team at the railway station is an offence and punishment will be imposed.

Spitting or wilful ejection of body fluid/waste in public area is a punishable offence. Any activity which may create unclean or unhygienic conditions or affect public health and safety in railway stations and trains is also a punishable offence, said a press release on Thursday.

Time limit extended

Railways has extended the time limit beyond six months and up to nine months from the date of journey for cancellation of passenger reservation system (PRS) counter tickets and for claiming refund of fare across reservation counters for the journey period March 21, 2020 to July 31, 2020. It is applicable only for regular time tabled trains cancelled by railways. In case of ticket cancelled through 139 or through IRCTC website, the time limit for surrendering of such ticket for the above mentioned period across reservation counter is up to nine months from the date of journey.