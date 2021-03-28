SCR commissions Falaknuma-Umdanagar double line, 6 km to RGIA

The 84 km project is being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in a phased manner.

HYDERABAD

28 March 2021 21:43 IST

Efficiency would improve for all trains and more freight trains can also be run

South Central Railway (SCR) has taken one more important step towards the progression of MMTS Phase-II project by completing and commissioning double line with electrification between Falaknuma - Umdanagar for 13.98 km, just 6 km from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad.

The 84 km project is being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in a phased manner. Already, new rail line works between Telapur – Ramachandrapuram, electrification between Secunderabad - Bolarum, electrification and doubling between Bolarum – Medchal and quadrupling between Moula Ali – Ghatkesar have been completed and commissioned. Now, with the completion of construction of double line along with electrification between Falaknuma – Umdanagar, the project has reached final stage of completion. Falaknuma – Umdanagar is important rail line connecting Secunderabad, Kacheguda with Kurnool city, Guntakal, Bengaluru and down south , said General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

Many passenger train services including AP and Karnataka Sampark Kranthi trains ply through this route, hence the operational efficiency would be improved for all trains and more freight trains can also be run as well. The four stations falling in the Falaknuma – Umdanagar section - Falaknuma, NPA Shivarampally, Budvel and Umdanagar have been provided with all required passenger amenities including new station buildings, high level platforms, foot over bridges, wide circulating area and parking facilities.

Advertising

Advertising

Twenty-four bridges have been constructed in the section along with signal on interlocking of five gates falling in the section plus one road under bridge has been constructed. MMTS phase one of 42 km has been one of the cheapest and economical modes of transport extending between Falaknuma - Secunderabad - Hyderabad - Lingampalli since 2003. But, right now shut down due to the pandemic from March last year, press release said.