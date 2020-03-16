SCR commissions 12.2 km double line

First Quadrupled Railway line over South Central Railway Commissioned Moula Ali - Ghatkesar Section has now become operational with 4 Lines & Automatic Signalling System

Built at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore with automatic signalling, this is likely to improve punctuality

South Central Railway (SCR) has completed a long-pending infrastructure project, by opening the first four lines, with two new double line electrified stretch from Moula Ali to Ghatkesar, successfully commissioned a few days ago after the go ahead by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

More trains likely

The 12.2-km double line, built at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore with automatic signalling, is likely to improve the punctuality of passenger trains heading towards Secunderabad station to some extent as with this, more trains can be run simultaneously, including freight ones.

Passenger complaints of trains halting in the outer can be minimised but the bottleneck could be reaching up to Secunderabad station platforms because the plan to provide more lines between the 10-km Moula Ali-Secunderabad is yet to be finalised.

It is a double line currently, informed senior officials, pleading anonymity.

SCR has been taking up many works on doubling and tripling along with electrification in the suburbs ostensibly for the ongoing MMTS Phase II project and to aid its capacity to run long distance as well as freight trains more imaginatively.

If this ‘critical section’ misses the eye of the top brass, the issue of getting permission from the local military authorities for the four kilometre stretch between Moula Ali and Sanatnagar is yet to be sorted out despite clearance from the Defence ministry.

Senior officials claim that “70% of work of the 25-km doubling and electrification between Moula Ali and Sanatnagar has been done and finishing touches are being given for the five stations en route including Moula Ali HB Colony, Suchitra Centre, Bhoodevinagar, Neredmet and Ferozeguda.”

This line has always been used to move freight, so it did not have any stations in between but these are being built for the MMTS Phase II suburban trains, senior officials explained.

Seven freight trains and now passenger trains are being run in the newly-opened Moula Ali-Ghatkesar section as it connects Secunderabad, Kazipet, Nadikudi (Guntur) and Sanatnagar.

Two lines will be used to operate train services from Moula Ali to Ghatkesar parallely and the other two, for running trains from Ghatkesar to Moula Ali. Two additional platforms each were constructed at Charlapalli and Ghatkesar together with station buildings at Moula Ali C cabin, Cherlapalli and Ghatkesar, informed senior officials.

Other works being carried out by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the MMTS Phase Two project are doubling and electrification between Falaknuma – Umdanagar of 12 km. It has already completed new rail line works between Telapur - Ramachandrapuram of 5.5 km, electrification and doubling between Bolarum - Medchal of 18 km.

MMTS Phase I runs 121 services between Falaknuma - Secunderabad - Hyderabad - Lingampalli - Ramachandrapuram. MMTS Phase II is proposed for distance of 84 km to connect suburbs with State Government and SCR sharing the cost at the two-third ratio.