SCR chief urges sick persons not to travel

HYDERABAD

13 April 2021 00:06 IST

‘No Mask, No Entry’ rule strictly enforced

South Central Railway (SCR) has “earnestly advised” passengers not to travel by train if they are COVID-positive or show any symptoms of the virus like fever, cough, severe body pain, breathlessness etc.

“They are advised to cancel their journey and stay safe at their convenient locations as it will create unsafe condition for co-travellers and other railway staff on duty,” said SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya on Monday.

Thermal scanning equipment have been installed at all major railway stations to detect any passenger having high temperature. The ‘No Mask, No Entry’ rule is also being strictly implemented at all railway stations and through the journey in view of the second wave of the pandemic across India.

All passengers are also requested to strictly maintain “social distancing pattern” and to check the State-wise COVID protocols of their destination stations for a smooth and hassle-free journey, a press release said.