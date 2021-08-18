SCCL to make most of coal demand from economic activity revival

HYDERABAD

18 August 2021 19:21 IST

Company mines 20.44 MT coal in 4 months against 70 MT target for 2021-22

With the coal demand back on track along with the economic activity, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is planning to achieve the targets set for itself this financial year by scaling up production in the existing mines and going for extraction in new mines such as JVR-OC-2 (expansion), for which it has secured environmental clearance recently.

As part of achieving targets and crossing them, the company has also taken to promotion of indigenous coal against imported one. The company could not reach targets of production and dispatch of coal during the last two financial years – 2019-20 and 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic impact on the economic activity. It has set targets of 70 million tonnes (MT) of coal production and dispatches this fiscal.

“Achieving a growth of 82% in term of coal dispatches (sales) during the April-July period of the current financial year compared to the same period last year is an indication of good prospects. Against coal sales of ₹3,816 crore achieved during the four-month period of 2020-21, we could scale up to ₹6,949 crore during the same period this fiscal”, a senior executive of the company said.

He told The Hindu that the prospects of launching production in GDK-OC-5 and Naini (Odisha) during the current financial year were also high as the process for securing environmental clearance was in advanced stages. The company has plans to mine about 5 million tonnes from JVR-OC-2 near Sattupalli in Khammam district.

Against the target to mine 21.75 million tonnes of coal during the April-July period this year, the company has extracted 20.44 million tonnes. In terms of coal dispatches during the period, it was 21.73 million tonnes this year against the target of 21.85 million tonnes. Last year, the coal production during the period was 12.35 million tonnes. Similarly, coal dispatches were 11.38 million tonnes.

“In July, the production achieved was nearly 4.87 million tonnes against the target of about 4.76 million tonnes”, the senior executive said adding that production in July last was only 2.85 million tonnes.

At a recent meeting, it was stated that Tamil Nadu energy department, which already has a linkage of 5.9 million tonnes from Singareni, has sought another 2.5 million tonnes. Similarly, NTPC was also seeking coal for its thermal plant in Uttar Pradesh, in addition to its Maharashtra (Solapur) plant having a linkage of 2.5 million tonnes.

The company has also taken up the process to to sell 2 million tonnes of coal to non-regulated companies, particularly 40 sponge iron units in Ballari and Hospete areas, through e-linkage as per notified prices recently. The company has already sold about 10.8 million tonnes of coal to cement, captive power, sponge iron, paper, pharma and other industries through e-linkage.