SCCL brings out booklet on safe operating procedures

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

18 November 2021 21:44 IST

To raise safety awareness among its workforce, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has brought out booklets highlighting the safe operating procedures at the workplace as part of the company’s Safety Management Plan (SMP).

The brochures have been brought out to buttress the State-owned coal company’s efforts to foster safety awareness among the coal miners and ensure effective implementation of the SMPs in all its coal mines by actively involving the safety committee members, sources said.

The recent roof collapse incident in the SRP 3 & 3A incline underground mine in Mancherial district, which claimed the lives of four coal miners, has yet again turned the spotlight on mine safety.

The company’s safety wing has been periodically organising training programmes for the safety committee members and also providing personal protective equipment such as safety lamps, helmets, gloves and goggles to the coal workers as per the statutory provisions.

Various trade unions affiliated to the central trade unions have been consistent in their demand for renewed focus on safety of coal miners alongside implementing the growth strategies for enhancing productivity and preventing mine accidents.

Meanwhile, the SCCL officials concerned distributed the booklets on the safety operating procedures to the workmen's inspectors, safety committee members and coal workers at the PVK-5 incline underground coal mine in Kothagudem on Thursday.