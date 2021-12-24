SCCL aims at 100 million tonnes coal production by 2025

Officials and staff celebrating Singareni Day in Kothagudem on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

24 December 2021 00:06 IST

Singareni Day celebrated across the mining areas, offices

Singareni Day was celebrated across the coal mines area in Telangana and the corporate office of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) here on Thursday.

Speaking at an event organised in the corporate office here, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company said the survival of the company for one more century would depend on the combined efforts of workers, officials and union leaders and by facing challenges together and with the cooperation of State and Central governments.

The company is aiming to achieve annual production target of 100 million tonnes by 2025 with a contribution of 10 million tonnes a year from Naini block in Odisha from the next financial year, Mr. Sridhar said adding that several public sector undertakings were started and several were closed due to losses during the last 100 years in the country but SCCL is going up step by step.

Stating that the company is poised to make record profits this (2021-22) year, the CMD said they are going ahead towards the target of achieving 68 million tonnes production and 400 million cubic meters of overburden removal.

The company would add 10 million tonnes production from Naini from the next fiscal and in the next few years it would go up to 30 million tonnes year along with the production in New Patrapada block allotted to the company.

Besides, the company has plans to open 10 new mines in the next three years and when the production reaches 100 million tonnes a year, the turnover of the company would be in the range of ₹30,000 crore to ₹40,000 crore a year with some contribution from 1,200 megawatter thermal power plant, 300 mw solar plants, 250 mw floating solar plant and others.