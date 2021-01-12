‘SC order on farm laws partial victory’

Minister S. Niranjan Reddy at inauguration of Uppariguda Rythu Vedika building in Ibrahimpatnam constituency on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

12 January 2021 23:49 IST

Agriculture Minister thanks court for keeping the laws in suspension and for appointing a committee of experts

Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has termed the Supreme Court’s suspension of the implementation of the three controversial farm laws for the time being as a partial victory for farmers protesting against the laws.

Responding to the Apex Court’s decision on Tuesday, the Minister thanked the court both for keeping the laws in suspension and for appointing a committee of experts for finding a way forward. He requested the court for inclusion of all State governments in the committee along with representatives of farmers’ association and the Centre.

He also blamed the media for not highlighting the farmers’ agitation going on the outskirts of Delhi as also elsewhere in the country for over 40 days now. He also observed that the media had given some space to the agitation unable to avoid it following the constitution of the experts’ panel by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy hoped an amicable and democratic resolution to the stalemate once the Supreme Court appointed committee takes the view of all States.

Earlier in the day, speaking after inaugurating the Rythu Vedika building at Uppariguda in Ibrahimpatnam constituency, he said all schemes by the State government such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Vedika, sheep distribution, subsidised supply of seed and micro irrigation implements, free and uninterrupted power supply to agricultural pump sets, were aimed at empowering the farming community and making them a united force.

He stated that the new farm laws would not allow procurement of even 20-25% of the farm produce at the support price. Irrespective of such restrictions, the State government had been procuring all major crops till the stocks lasted with the farmers, in spite of incurring about ₹7,500 crore loss during the last six years.

He demanded the inclusion of support price provision in the new farm laws and opined that whether the new farm laws would have adverse or positive impact on agriculture would be known only after a couple of farm seasons. Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy also took part.