SBI Ladies Club holds medical camp at PHIN school

21 October 2021 23:28 IST

The State Bank of India Ladies Club, Hyderabad, on Thursday organised a medical and audiometry test camp at a residential school run by People with Hearing Impaired Network (PHIN) in the city.

Medical kits, stationery, clothes, hygiene products and food items were given to the residents of the facility, SBI said in a press release. Nupur Jhingran, wife of SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Amit Jhingran, said the bank is committed to reach out to the deserving sections of the society. The audiometry test camp would help evaluate and provide hearing aid devices to needy children. Also, the bank will evaluate the feasibility of providing computer lab and improve general hygiene facilities at the school.

A non-governmental organisation, PHIN was established in 2007 and provides shelter, food, medical aid and education to 100 children with hearing impairment, the release said.

