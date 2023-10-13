Sarannavaratri utsavams at Bhadrachalam temple from Oct. 15, annual Vaikunta Ekadasi utsavams to be held from December 13

October 13, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

‘Sri Ram Leela Mahotsavam’ will be held as part of Vijayadashami celebrations at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Telangana’s famous temple town Bhadrachalam on October 24, 2023.

Vijayothsavam, Sami puja and Ayudha puja will be performed at the Dasara mandapam near the temple on the occasion of Dasara festival in the evening, according to a press release.

‘Sarannavaratri festivities’ will be organised at the temple from October 15 to 23 as a prelude to Vijayadashami (Dasara) festival.

The annual event—Sabari Smruti Yatra—will be organised at the temple complex on October 28.

The temple doors will be closed at 5 p.m. on October 28 due to ‘Paakshika Chandragrahanam’ (partial lunar eclipse) and will be reopened for darshan after performing ‘Samprokshana’ and other purification rituals at 4 a.m. on October 29.

Meanwhile, the temple management on Friday released the schedule for the annual Sri Vaikunta Ekadasi utsavams. As per the schedule, the annual festivities will begin on December 13.

The ‘Teppotsavam’ will be held on December 22, and the ‘Uttara Dwara Darshanam’ on December 23 on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.

