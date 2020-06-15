Sangareddy sees spike in cases

SANGAREDDY

15 June 2020 22:17 IST

Notwithstanding tall claims of the district administration about putting in place all measures to arrest the spread of coronavirus, Sangareddy, situated close to red zone Hyderabad, seems to be the new hot spot for COVID-19 cases. Officials, however, are not willing to reveal the exact number of cases.

It was among the first districts to report coronavirus cases following the return of a group of people from the Tablighi Jamaat meetings in New Delhi. As many as six cases were reported from then on, and though it was slow for some time, the number of cases spiked. As many as 75 cases, including three deaths, were reported from the district so far. However, officials claim that there were only two deaths as the third death took place in Ramachandrapuram mandal limits which falls under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Freshly, on Sunday, four cases were reported from Revenue Colony of the district headquarters. A police personnel working as gun man to a VIP was reportedly infected with the virus and three of his family members tested positive.

The previous day, 19 of 22 persons who attended a funeral procession tested positive. A few days earlier, a total of nine persons from Aroor and Patancheru area tested positive. It was stated that there are still 52 active cases in the district while about 24 persons were discharged after treatment.

Worried over the increasing cases, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has appealed to people not to venture out of their houses unless warranted. The administration feels that frequent travel to Hyderabad by people is one of the reasons for increase in cases.

“The number of cases in Sangareddy district is increasing and we need to be on alert. Movements between Hyderabad and Sangareddy district is high and this is resulting in surge in cases. People are advised to not come out unless it is an emergency. Do not attend marriage functions, other parties or funerals. You do not know who might be carrying the virus,” he said in the message. He has also suggested consumption of Aswagandha and Chyavanprash as suggested by Ayurvedic doctors.