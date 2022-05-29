Samples of suspected Monkeypox cases in Telangana to be sent to NIV-Pune

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus, according to the World Health Organisation | Photo Credit: Representational photo

May 29, 2022 21:14 IST

Procedure to be followed in case of a suspected/ confirmed case is same as what was observed during COVID outbreak

Samples collected from people suspected to have Monkeypox would be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune for tests.

Citing interim advisory issued by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has asked Health teams to be alert about people with unexplained rash. Apart from the testing of samples, the procedure followed in case of a suspected/ confirmed case is the same as that observed during COVID-19 outbreak. People suspected of Monkeypox would be isolated at designated healthcare facilities until all lesions are resolved and a fresh layer of skin forms, or until the treating physician decides to end isolation.

If there were to be a suspected case, samples consisting of fluid from vesicles, blood, sputum etc. would be sent to NIV-Pune, as per the advisory. If a sample tests positive, contacts of the patients in the last 21 days would be identified. Suspected cases would be reported to District Surveillance Officers.

World Health Organisation has stated that Monkeypox is caused by Monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family of Poxviridae. It typically presents clinically with fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

“Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus,” the WHO states. It is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

The crucial points about the disease such as symptoms, mode of transmission, incubation period, and others were communicated to the Health teams.