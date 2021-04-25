Sajjanar flags off 12 ambulances

These ambulances will offer free service and will be available 24x7 in the entire city.

Hyderabad

25 April 2021 00:17 IST

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar on Saturday flagged off 12 ambulances to tide over the COVID crisis.

“When life races against time, ambulances are the most sought-after transportation to get quick medical help,” he said, warning the ambulance operators to not fleece patients by demanding abnormal charges. If need be, cases will be booked and the concerned will be arrested, he said.

Though there are hundreds of ambulances available in the city, patients who need to be transported to hospitals are on the rise now. So, there is a need to have more ambulances on the road and 12 new ambulances will reduce the pressure on the existing capacity in the city, the Commissioner said.

These 12 ambulances will offer free service and will be available 24x7 in the entire city. People can avail the services both for COVID and non-COVID related trips to the hospital.

To avail the services, contact COVID control room at 9490617440 or 9490617431. The control room is working round the clock to ensure plasma support.