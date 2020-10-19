RTCs of TS,AP yet to agree on trips

Hyderabad

19 October 2020

Full-fledged resumption of inter-State buses unlikely by Dasara

With Dasara scheduled to be celebrated in less than a week, the State road transport undertakings of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are yet to agree upon the full-fledged resumption of inter-State buses.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, thus far, have been unable to come to an agreement either on the number of buses each will ply, nor the number of kilometres. Despite officials of both State transport undertakings meeting, the impasse has been on for nearly a month.

A TSRTC official familiar with the issue said, “So far, no agreement has been reached.” When asked whether a temporary arrangement could be arrived at, he said that the situation does not indicate that this would be the case. Festivals, including Dasara, see a large number of passengers travelling between both States. This, could in turn, generate revenue.

Last year, the TSRTC ran 575 special buses to Andhra Pradesh from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station from September 29 to October 10.