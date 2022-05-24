RTC bus crushes woman riding pillion on bicycle

May 24, 2022 23:51 IST

A woman riding pillion on her husband’s bicycle was killed instantly after an RTC bus reportedly being driven in a rash manner rammed them from behind, in Trimulgherry police limits on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 9.25 a.m., when Bharat Bhushan Singh, a native of Maunath Bhanjan of Uttar Pradesh, was taking his wife Khushbu Singh to work on a bicycle. The family moved to Hyderabad in 2016 and was living at Lothkunta. The woman was working at a garment showroom at Trimulgherry.

Just after the MCEME signal, the bus hit them from behind causing the rider to fall on one side. Khushbu sitting in the rear fell to the right, and was instantly crushed by the bus, dying on spot.

Trimulgherry police booked the driver of the RTC bus bearing registration number AP 28 Z 5331 for causing death by negligence and other provisions. A probe was opened.