Rich haul for NMDC at PRCI Excellence Awards 2022

November 14, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mining major was presented awards, in various categories, at the Global Communication Conclave organised by PRCI in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Mining major NMDC has bagged a clutch of awards, including the Champion of Champions Award, at the 16th PRCI Global Communication Conclave 2022.

It won 14 Corporate Communication Excellence Awards. The awards were presented at the Global Communication Conclave organised by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Kolkata, the company said in a release on Monday.

The Gold awards it won were for Most Resilient Company of the Year; Internal Communication Campaign, Corporate Brochure; Best PSE Implementing CSR. It won Silver awards in the categories of Best Use of CSR for Childcare; Corporate Community Impact; Best Corporate Event; Unique HR Initiatives; Annual Report; Arts, Culture and Sports Campaign; and Bronze Awards for Visionary Leadership; Website of the Year; and Innovative Environmental Program; and Consolation Award for Best Use of Social Media.

Head of Corporate Communication P.Jaya Prakash thanked PRCI for encouraging innovation in communication techniques and recognising the creative initiatives of NMDC.

Congratulating the Corporate Communication team, NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said, “If NMDC today is a household name as a benchmark of excellence in the mining sector in India, it is only because of the exceptional articulation of our communication team in conveying what we achieve and stand for to internal and external stakeholders.”

