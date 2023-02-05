ADVERTISEMENT

Revanth Reddy to kickstart ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ padayatra from Medaram today

February 05, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

In a major mass contact programme ahead of the Assembly elections due this year-end, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy is all set to kick-start his State-wide padayatra “Hath Se Hath Jodo” from Medaram, the tribal village in Mulugu district, on Monday.

Mr. Reddy will embark on the padayatra around Monday noon after worshipping the tribal deities of Sammakka and Saralamma.

The TPCC president’s “Hath Se Hath Jodo” is aimed at spreading the message of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recently concluded pan-India “Bharat Jodo Yatra” and meet all sections of people to know their problems, party sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The padayatra will pass through Kothur, Narlapur, Project Nagar, Pasra and Palampet on Monday.

On the second day, Mr. Reddy will offer prayers at Ramappa temple and will traverse through Ramanjapur, Chenchu Colony, Narayanagiripalli and Buddaram.

He will reach the district headquarters town of Mulugu on Tuesday evening, where he will address a roadside meeting at Gandhi Park.

A host of senior Congress leaders, including Mulugu MLA Seethakka, will accompany the TPCC president in the padayatra.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US