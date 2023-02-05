Revanth Reddy to kickstart ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ padayatra from Medaram today

February 05, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MULUGU

In a major mass contact programme ahead of the Assembly elections due this year-end, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy is all set to kick-start his State-wide padayatra “Hath Se Hath Jodo” from Medaram, the tribal village in Mulugu district, on Monday.

Mr. Reddy will embark on the padayatra around Monday noon after worshipping the tribal deities of Sammakka and Saralamma.

The TPCC president’s “Hath Se Hath Jodo” is aimed at spreading the message of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recently concluded pan-India “Bharat Jodo Yatra” and meet all sections of people to know their problems, party sources said.

The padayatra will pass through Kothur, Narlapur, Project Nagar, Pasra and Palampet on Monday.

On the second day, Mr. Reddy will offer prayers at Ramappa temple and will traverse through Ramanjapur, Chenchu Colony, Narayanagiripalli and Buddaram.

He will reach the district headquarters town of Mulugu on Tuesday evening, where he will address a roadside meeting at Gandhi Park.

A host of senior Congress leaders, including Mulugu MLA Seethakka, will accompany the TPCC president in the padayatra.