Relief for JNTUH Vice-Chancellor

25 February 2020 00:10 IST

High Court stays NCBC order

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of High Court on Monday passed an interim direction staying for three weeks an order of National Commission for Backward Classes that directed Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor to appear before it on Tuesday.

The judge said that, however, the JNTUH Registrar can appear before the NCBC and explain the university contentions with regard to the notice issued to the V-C.

A faculty member of a private college affiliated to the JNTUH approached the NCBC stating that his application for faculty position was rejected.

Responding to his petition, the NCBC issued summons to the VC on February 13 instructing him to appear before it personally.

Challenging the notice for personal appearance of the V-C, Registrar A. Goverdhan filed a writ petition.

Hearing the plea, the judge said the NCBC is a body of recommendatory in nature though it was created as per the constitutional provisions. He sought to know from the petitioner’s counsel if the Commission had the power to summon a Registrar. Advocate General B.S. Prasad told the court that the Registrar can represent the university in such matters.

Giving an interim stay of three weeks on the NCBC’s direction for JNTUH V-C’s personal appearance, the judge said the Registrar can appear before the Commission.

In the petition, the Registrar stated that it was unfair on the part of NCBC to directly pass an order for V-C’s appearance without calling for any explanation from the university on the matter.

Referring to the petition filed with the NCBC by a private college lecturer, the Registrar said the petitioner’s candidature was rejected for consideration as faculty member by the faculty selection committee as per the rules.