Release unemployment data: Uttam to KCR

Uttam Kumar Reddy at a meeting on MLC polls on Sunday.

Hyderabad

01 March 2021 00:12 IST

‘Unemployment rate has more than doubled ever since TRS came to power’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the unemployment rate has more than doubled ever since TRS came to power in 2014 and asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to release the data of unemployed youth in Telangana State.

Mr. Reddy said that as per the latest figures, 19,43,783 qualified educated youth were registered with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) alone while there are over 10 lakh skilled and unskilled unemployed. These figures do not include lakhs of people who lost their jobs during the lockdown period, he said.

The TPCC chief made these comments while addressing a meeting with heads of TPCC Frontal, Departments and Cells at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday in connection with MLC elections for two Graduates constituencies of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar.

The meeting was attended by Balamuri Venkat (NSUI), Shivasena Reddy (Youth Congress), Preetham (SC Dept.), Shaik Abdullah Sohail (Minorities Dept.), Vinod (NRI Cell), Jagan Naik (ST Dept.), Mettu Sai (Fishermen Cell) and other senior leaders. He urged them to activate the cadre at all levels in those six districts to ensure the victory of Congress candidates Ramulu Naik and G. Chinna Reddy.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the TRS has cheated nearly 30 lakh unemployed youth with the promise of giving unemployment allowance of ₹3,016 every month. Despite winning the elections for the second term in December 2018, Mr. KCR did not fulfil the promise till now.

Similarly, he said that the BJP government at the Centre, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had promised to give 2 crore jobs every year. By now, the BJP government should have created 14 crore new jobs. Instead, he said more than 18 crore people lost their jobs due to the wrong policies of the Modi government.