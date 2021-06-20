Regular metro services from today

HYDERABAD

20 June 2021 18:40 IST

Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced the rescheduling of operations from Monday with the first train from respective terminal stations to start at 7 a.m. The last train will start at 9 p.m. and reach the respective terminating stations by about 10 p.m.

Passengers are also advised to strictly follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others. They are also urged to cooperate with security personnel and staff of metro rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe, said a press release.

