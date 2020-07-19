Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

19 July 2020 23:39 IST

Who is in charge?

It looks as if the high power committee headed by Health Minister is just a doll in the showcase which is locked. Bureaucrats seem to be running the show with health experts taking the blame for all deficiencies and public anger for deaths. There is no public health as majority of bureaucrats have no knowledge of the principles of the concept. When neighbouring states are enlisting the services of experienced epidemiologists,virologists, pulmonologists and other preventive medicine experts, why is the Telangana government unable to take their services in government and private sectors? In fact, no one knows who is in command in the war against COVID -19 in Telangana.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda

Flooding of OGH

The fact that Osmania General Hospital (OGH) is flooded with a single digit centimetre of rain shows the callousness on the part of the government. The fiasco has resulted in instant transfer of the Health Secretary but would that solve the problem? Earlier, the High Court closed the case as the government said that it was yet to take a decision on demolition of the building which is a heritage structure. What prevented it from relocating to a new building even if it was a rented premises until a new building came up? With the COVID-19 crisis adding to the misery of the poor and rich alike, the need for better government hospitals is acute as the day is not far off when rich too may not be able to afford private hospitals that are fleecing patients.

D. Nagarjuna,

Kushaiguda

Testing centres

There were reports that government testing centres do not issue a hard copy of reports for COVID-19 tests, but communicate results on the mobile number provided by the individual. The government should put a stop to this practice and make it a rule to compulsorily issue the report in hand to all those who are undergoing the test. People are still unable to know where to go for tests and get reports for treatment. I therefore appeal that the government publicise the information through all newspapers for clearing confusion.

K. Durga Prasad Rao,

Srinagar Colony

Power bills

I feel the TSSPDCL calculation made for electricity bills of months of March, April and May is wrong as they have taken the average of three months and billed it. Based on the direction of TSSPDCL, consumers had already paid the bill amounts for March and April equal to corresponding months of last year; then how can they take the average of meter reading of three months for billing? The right way to calculate for May is by deducting the units paid for March and April from the total units of three months (March to May).

T.Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura

