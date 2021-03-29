Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

29 March 2021 00:18 IST

Roads occupied

A large number of multi-storey buildings are sprouting up in Sun City under Bandlaguda, occupying road space and violating municipal norms. This locality doesn’t have adequate drains or drinking water supply. The roads are in pathetic condition and there are no public toilets or parks either.

It is high time that town planners studied this burgeoning suburb and save it from becoming an inaccessible ghetto by strictly implementing the approved building plans to avoid usurping of roads.

Mohd Ikramulla,

P&T Colony

White lines

At many crossroads in the twin cities, there is no pedestrians crossing signage indicated by the white lines, making it difficult for people to cross the roads. Moreover, many motorists jump the signals even when there is red light, putting the lives of pedestrians in peril. I request the GHMC and traffic police departments to arrange painting of white lines enabling pedestrians to cross the roads safely.

G.V.N. Murthy,

Quthbullapur

Road repaired

We have been raising the issue for quite some time and it is so heartening to see that the crucial EME Gurudwara Road road serving many residents from Secunderabad are being addressed with the recent road repairs.

We wish to convey our gratitude to everyone involved in this repair and relaying of the road.

RGC Sekhar,

Yapral

Mosquito menace

We, the residents of West Venkatapuram area, are suffering due to mosquito menace. Though fogging is carried out to tackle mosquitoes, the frequency is low. I sincerely urge the municipal authorities to take concrete steps to eradicate this serious health hazard. Unless tackled, the outbreak of diseases cannot be prevented.

P.Balasubramaniam,

West Venkatapuram

Water leakage

A cement road was laid in the lane abutting Arora College in Bagh Lingampally, but the water pipeline leaked at the corner of the lane. Till now, the leakage has not been addressed and drinking water supply has been disrupted in many households in the locality. I request the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board to repair the leakage and restore proper supply at the earliest.

P. Narahari,

Bagh Lingampally

