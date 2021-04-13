Ramzan to begin tomorrow

HYDERABAD

‘No restrictions issued by govt. for taraweeh prayers’

The holy month of Ramzan will begin on Wednesday as the crescent was not sighted, the Markarzi Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee said on Monday.

Tuesday will be the 30th day of the month of Shabaan. The first roza will be on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, with scores of Muslims wondering whether the taraweeh (special night prayers) will be permitted in mosques, the District Minorities Development Officer Mohammed Khasim confirmed that the government has not issued any restrictions in this regard like it did last year.

“The only thing that will be done is maintaining COVID-19 protocols such as physical distancing and sanitisation. I am at the Macca Masjid making arrangements for the same,” he said.

Charminar legislator Mumtaz Ahmed Khan visited the Macca Masjid where he inspected Ramzan preparedness. Appealing to those visiting the mosque to take precautions, he said, “It is my humble request that those who are coming here to pray, please bring your prayer mats, wear a mask, do your ablutions at home. Inside the masjid, it is most important to maintain distance between one another. Whether the government says it or not, it is important to take care of ourselves, as the virus is spreading fast”.

Mr Khan said that those trying to enter the mosque without wearing masks would be ‘strictly’ sent back.