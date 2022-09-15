Ramappa temple to host a cultural event on Sept. 18

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparations are afoot for the mega cultural event to be organised at the historic Ramappa temple in Palampet of Mulugu district on September 18 to mark the formal conclusion of the State government’s three-day celebrations of the Telangana National Integration Day.

The cultural event titled “Ramappa Vaibhavam” will see a galaxy of artists perform on the sprawling premises of the historic temple complex dating back to the 13th century of the Kakatiya era.

The ancient temple was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, Telugu actor and writer Tanikella Bharani and percussionist Sivamani, among others, will attend the cultural event, sources said.

Collector S Krishna Aditya visited the Ramappa temple on Thursday and reviewed the preparations for the cultural event slated for Sunday. He was accompanied by officials of the Revenue and other government departments.

The district administration has lined up a series of programmes including rallies and felicitation ceremonies in different parts of the district from September 16 to 18 in line with the State government’s decision to observe September 17, when erstwhile Hyderabad State was merged with the Indian Union in 1948, as “Telangana National Integration Day.”