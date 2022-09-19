Ramappa temple comes alive

Special Correspondent MULUGU/KARIMNAGAR
September 19, 2022 08:45 IST

A dance performance being held at Ramappa temple on Sunday.

The curtains came down on the three-day celebrations of Telangana National Integration Day with a scintillating dance and music show at the historic Ramappa temple in Palampet of Mulugu district on Sunday night.

Renowned percussionist Sivamani captivated the audience with pulsating rhythmic beats against the backdrop of the dazzling lighting effects at the temple complex late in the evening.

The stunning classical dance performance by a team of young artistes left the audience spellbound at the mega cultural event titled “Ramappa Vaibhavam.”

Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and E Dayakar Rao, Mulugu MLA Seethakka, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, and Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya, among a host of others, were present.

In Karimnagar, artistes staged impressive folk art performances highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Telangana at a cultural event held at Jyotiba Phule grounds marking the grand finale of the three-day celebrations of Telangana National Integration Day on Sunday night.

Among those present at the event included Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister G Kamalakar and Collector R V Karnan.

Several freedom fighters and literary personalities were felicitated on the occasion.

