Puri Jagannath questioned

HYDERABAD

31 August 2021 23:25 IST

Bandla Ganesh too arrives at the ED office

Noted film director Puri Jagannath appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities at their office here on Tuesday following a notice issued by the latter.

Accompanied by his lawyer, the director walked into the Enforcement Directorate office around 10.20 a.m. He was there till 8.30 p.m. With Enforcement Directorate officials remaining tight-lipped about the details of the questioning, speculation was rife about the likely questions they had posed and the answers given by the director.

In the evening, film producer Bandla Ganesh too arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office triggering reports that he too was reportedly summoned by ED officials. However, sources said that he had come there since the director was being questioned since morning and to get himself updated on the matter.

Mr. Jagannath and some other Tollywood personalities were issued notices reportedly to ascertain if they had violated any provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the backdrop of their alleged connections with a drug racket.