Protest against illegal construction

Slum dwellers led by CPI leader Syed Aziz Pasha protesting at GHMC headquarters on Monday.

HYDERABAD

21 September 2020 23:58 IST

CPI city council has led a protest by slum dwellers from Begumpet in front of the GHMC headquarters on Monday, demanding action against the builder who demolished community toilets and is allegedly taking up illegal construction at the location.

Slum dwellers from Prakash Nagar, Vaddera Basti and Begumpet participated in the demonstration with placards and slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI national executive committee member and former MP Syed Aziz Pasha said the builder pulled down the community toilet complex with ulterior motive of encroaching upon government lands.

Under the impact of rock blasting taken up by the builder for foundation of the structure, dwellings of the poor people have been damaged, he said.

Mr. Aziz Pasha wanted the GHMC and the State government to respond immediately, stop the illegal construction, construct a new toilet complex for slum dwellers, and ensure payment of compensation for the damaged houses. Party city secretary E.T. Narasima questioned why GHMC officials could not stop the encroachment and destruction of the toilet complex. The cracks developed in the houses could prose grave danger to lives and property of the poor people, he said.