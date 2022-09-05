Project Drona to guide college faculty on IT industry needs

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Project Drona’, a programme to help college and polytechnic faculty members get perspectives on what IT industry looks for in students was launched here on the occasion of Teachers Day.

The mission of the programme, launched jointly by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), is to reach and enrich at least 500 faculty members across 250 colleges in the State by July 2023, a release on the launch said.

Industry experts from HYSEA member companies will mentor the faculty in emerging technology skills and industry-centric approaches. Faculty teaching Computer Science, IT or related subjects in Engineering, BCA, MCA, B.Sc., Polytechnic institutions will be eligible to enrol for the 8 to 12-week programme. It will help faculty members get hands on with what Industry needs, including programme management with a focus on professional skills development; emerging technologies - hands on ability to code; exposure to nuances of IT Industry; and business sense and customer centricity.

FullStack - Angular/React, AI and ML and Digital Transformation are the technology tracks that the intervention will focus. Overtime, the intake in the programme and the number of colleges covered will increase, HYSEA said.

The skills imparted to the faculty under the programme will also help the institutions update curriculum with what industry wants. Project Drona will be considered as a prerequisite for promotions and career advancements, Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education, Telangana, Navin Mittal told the launch function.

HYSEA president Manisha Saboo said “talent availability will play a decisive role in shaping future of IT in Hyderabad and Telangana.”

It is the first time in the country that emphasis is being given to the immersive industry exposure to the faculty, said TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha.