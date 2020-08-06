‘Prof. Jayashankar will inspire generations to come’

Hyderabad/NALGONDA

06 August 2020 22:57 IST

Tributes paid to the ideologue on his birth anniversary

The 86th birth anniversary of Telangana idealogue Prof K. Jayashanker was celebrated by garlanding of his portraits in different parts of the State on Thursday.

Ministers S. Niranjan Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod paid floral tributes to the late leader at TRS office here. Another Minister T. Harish Rao and ex-Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha took to Twitter to heap praise on Prof. Jayashanker.

Prof. Jayashankar’s unflinching determination for the separate statehood of Telangana will continue to inspire generations, said Nalgonda District Collector Prashant J Patil said.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Mass leader’

Garlanding his portrait along with the staff at the Collectorate, Mr. Patil said Prof. Jayashankar’s efforts as a teacher, Vice-Chancellor and an ideologue mobilised people for Telangana movement in its various phases.

Addittional Collector V. Chandra Shekar described him a visionary who brought awareness among the masses through his work and mentored several leaders during the movement.

Staff in the various departments in Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri also displayed portraits of the leader and paid tributes.

‘Unrelenting leader’

For members of Telangana Joint Action Committee, Nalgonda unit, Prof. Jayashankar remains a selfless and unrelenting leader since 1952 — till the achievement of separate State in 2014.

Dusarla Satyanarayana of Jala Sadhana Samithi recollected the slogan the professor gave — neellu, nidhulu, niyamakalu (water, resources and jobs) and for self-rule — as crucial for the movement. For Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika’s Pandula Saidulu, the aspirations of Prof. Jayashankar for Telangana remain to be achieved, even six years after the formation of separate State.