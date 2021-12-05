Probe ordered into Dalit youth’s ‘torture’

HYDERABAD

05 December 2021

Nalgonda SP A.V. Ranganath on Sunday directed Additional SP Satish Chodagiri to inquire into the allegations of a Dalit youth’s torture by Town-II police.

Refuting messages being circulated on social media, including old videos of the torture, he assured that strict action would be initiated against the accused police officers if they were found guilty.

Mr. Ranganath’s statement also cleared that Royya Srinivas, the victim in the alleged torture, was booked by Town-II police for a cheating case based on a complaint filed on July 6.

The petition, police said, states that he had sold them a non-existent property and also took 35% commission. Srinivas was summoned to the police station on November 10 for issuance of notices.