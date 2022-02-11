Private varsity opens admission for engg., agriculture

11 February 2022 20:03 IST

Entrance test from March 4-6

Anurag University, a private university of Telangana, is conducting the entrance test from March 4 to 6 for entry into engineering and agriculture courses with a range of scholarships on offer for meritorious students. The last date to apply is March 3.

Anurag University Chancellor U.B. Desai and Vice-Chancellor S. Ramchandram said with over 400 faculty and 100-plus doctorates to mentor the students, the university has been on the top performance band in several surveys including the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021. In engineering, it was at the 146th position and 61st position in pharmacy in the country despite being a new university.

The institution also figured in the 11-50 band (Excellent Band) in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements at the country level. All the programmes offered by the university have been accredited by NBA and NAAC.

Advertising

Advertising

Neelima Suryadevara, a member of the trust that runs the university, said that scholarships worth ₹5.3 crore would be offered to the Anurag CET toppers with the top-10 receiving 100% scholarship; 11 to 25 rankers getting 50% scholarship and 26 to 100 rankers getting 25%. Apart from these, the first 500 students taking admission into the university through Anurag CET will be gifted laptops.

She said university students have secured stellar offers from some of the industry’s big names like TCS, Cognizant, Wipro, Infosys, Virtusa, Amazon etc with each of those companies recruiting an average of 250 students in this year’s placement drives. The highest package was awarded by Amazon that offered ₹38 lakh while the average salary has been ₹5.02 lakh this year.